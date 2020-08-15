Body of woman found

MANSEHRA: The body of a woman was found from the fields near her residence in the Tanda Behla area on Friday.The locals witnessed the body of Daryai Bibi and informed the police, who shifted it to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari for the autopsy. Walli Raj, the husband of the slain woman, was also killed some two months ago at his residence. The police after lodging FIR started investigation to trace the accused behind the blind murder.