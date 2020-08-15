Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Pindiites celebrated Independence Day in a lot of ways. Some people attended car, motorcycle rallies hoisting national flags amid huge displays of fireworks as Independence Day started at midnight.

Everywhere in the city, Independence Day was an all-day celebration. Other ways to celebrate included pageants, games, musical concerts, and outdoor picnics. Many people spent time with family and had a cookout with friends.

“Independence Day is a day of national pride and patriotic displays. This includes wearing dresses decorated with the national flag image and singing patriotic songs. Independence Day celebrations are incomplete without hoisting the national flag. Almost all over the city residents hoisted the Pakistani flag outside the homes,” says Ali Raza Alvi.

“But this year Independence Day celebrations were not as grand as in the previous years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing norms to be followed. The gathering was limited and more emphasis was on the virtual transmission of the event, nonetheless we enjoyed the occasion,” adds Ali Raza Alvi.

“We all feel proud to be Pakistanis, and it is equally important that such feelings are instilled in the future generation too. Parents told the kids about the importance of Independence Day. During the day a lot of kids were seen in the streets, shouting and cheering using plastic trumpets,” says Anwer Ali from Fazal Town Phase-I.

Fizza Hussain says: “I helped my kids enact an I-Day incident that exhibited patriotic feelings. Dressed up as freedom fighters they performed well. Making children involved in such activities gave them a closer view of our history and helped them understand what various freedom fighters have done for the country”.

“Apart from it, kids sang patriotic songs. This was one of the most interesting Independence Day activities for my kids. They also recited the national anthem which they had memorized beforehand. Kids enjoyed drawing and painting as well on the topics revolving around sovereignty and freedom,” adds Fizza.