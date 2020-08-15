Sikh community leaders hold I-Day function

LAHORE:The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee hosted an interfaith harmony function at Agarwal Ashram on Court Street here on Friday in connection with Pakistan Independence Day.

Around 100 people from different walks of life, including leaders from all faiths, attended the function. The participants condemned India atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir.

Earlier, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan visited Agarwal Ashram accompanied by a team of judges and lawyers. Shrines Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir Khan briefed them about Agarwal Ashram, Sir Ganga Ram Foundation, Dr Ambedkar Society and the ETPB set-up there.

greeting: Shahid Miraj of Lahore Cathedral congratulated the entire nation on the 73rd Independence Day. In his message on the Independence Day, he paid rich tributes to those who, without any discrimination of colour, caste, creed and religion, led the struggle for a separate country under the leadership of Qaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said “We have to follow the lesson of unity and faith taught to us by the Father of the Nation.” He prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Bike rally: A large bike rally was led by Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid against wheelie, racing and blocking roads. The rally was aimed at creating awareness among the citizens to observe traffic rules. It started from Al-Hamra, The Mall and ended at Liberty Square.

The CTO said the purpose of the rally was to send a clear message to the miscreants and law-breaking elements that if any person was found blocking a road or harassing families, strict action would be taken against him.

Iqbal Academy: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held under the auspices of Iqbal Academy Pakistan at 9 McLeod Road, the residence of Allama Iqbal, on Pakistan Independence Day. After the national flag elevation, Iqbal Academy Pakistan director also planted a tree in the garden of Allama Iqbal's residence under the "Clean Green Pakistan Vision" of the government of Pakistan.

LGH: Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that Pakistan Independence Day is a day of renewal of the commitment that the nation will not work with all its energies, honesty for the development and prosperity of the country and to bring the beloved homeland among the dignified nations. He expressed these views while addressing a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony at Lahore General Hospital's (LGH’s).

Shalimar Gardens: Keeping in view the social distancing measures against COVID-19, Albayrak Waste Management arranged an Independence Day ceremony at Shalimar Gardens on Friday. A large number of sanitary workers wearing PPE and ensuring social distance attended the ceremony. Following the required corona SOPs, Albayrak team distributed Independence Day themed cupcakes among the sanitary workers and office staff who participated in the event.

PCSA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) organised celebrations in connection with Pakistan Independence Day. The authority's headquarters at Qurban Lines echoed with the national anthem sung in chorus by its staff, including more than 200 police communication officers (PCOs).

PSCA Chief Operating Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran was the chief guest of the ceremony. The women PCOs who constitute 25 per cent of the workforce also participated in the activities. Prayers for the national safety and prosperity were offered during the event.