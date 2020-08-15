Working class marks Independence Day

Lahore:A large meeting of trade union representatives and workers was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall to observe the 73rd Independence Day.

The meeting held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) was participated by hundreds of workers belonging to the trade unions of Wapda, electricity, railway, PTCL, transport, irrigation, banks and other sectors. APWC General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad, President Rubina Jamil, Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq and other trade union representatives addressed the event.

Khurshid Ahmad paid tribute to the struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent under the dedicated leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for independence and urged the working class to get united and help establish a society based upon social, economic and political justice.

The speakers demanded the government take effective steps to eliminate ignorance and abject poverty, aggravating unemployment and diseases. They also called to introduce agrarian reforms and abolish child abuse, bonded labour and discrimination against women. The house in a resolution demanded the government check price-hike of essential commodities and increase wages of workers commensurate with price-hike.