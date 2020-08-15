Around two dozen people injured in aerial firing

Around two dozen people, including women, were wounded in aerial firing incidents in parts of the city on the midnight between Thursday and Friday as some irresponsible people resorted to celebratory gunfire at the start of Independence Day.

Despite security measures and a ban imposed on the display of weapons and aerial firing, deafening firing was heard in many areas as the clock struck 12. As a result, around two dozen people were wounded who were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment, including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The injured included Nazu Alauddin, 38, in Sohrab Goth; Maryam, 28, wife of Zulfiqar, in Korangi Industrial Area; Saqib Farooq, 21, and Ismail Hanif, 20, in Bahadurabad; Amna Bibi, 60, in Memon Goth; Safirullah, 38, in Quaidabad; Faisal Aleem, 42, in Manzur Colony; Rasool Buksh, 55, in Jackson; Shahzaib, 22, in Lyari; Fahad Hussain, 20, in Kalakot; Sumair Gul, 22, in Orangi Town; Ismail, 18, in Gulbahar; Saima Ejaz, 28, in Nagan Chowrangi; and Irfan, 40, in Risala.