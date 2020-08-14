58 PML-N workers bailed in NAB office attack case

LAHORE: A local court Thursday granted bail to 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, involved in a clash with police outside Lahore NAB office.

The court directed the accused to deposit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief of bail. Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Muhammad Nafees Yousaf heard the bail application of the accused at district courts. The defence counsel said that the police had registered a fake case against the accused.

He submitted that the accused were behind bars, whereas, they were not required for investigations. However, a public prosecutor opposed the request and submitted that the accused were nominated in the FIR and sufficient material was available to connect them with the commission of offence.