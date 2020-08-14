Denmark envoy meets Justice Javed, lauds NAB’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, Thursday called on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and discussed matters of mutual interest including report of Transparency International Pakistan.

Justice Javed Iqbal apprised Ambassador of Denmark about NAB’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts to nab the corrupt elements as per law.

Ambassador of Denmark lauded NAB's performance under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, to make Pakistan corruption free through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.