Fri Aug 14, 2020
Intra-Afghan talks to lead durable peace: FM

August 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the intra-Afghan dialogue will help bring durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq here Thursday the foreign minister said, “Peace in Afghanistan will pave the way for peace and security in the entire region.”

