Intra-Afghan talks to lead durable peace: FM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the intra-Afghan dialogue will help bring durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Talking to Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq here Thursday the foreign minister said, “Peace in Afghanistan will pave the way for peace and security in the entire region.”