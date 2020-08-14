Elderly man from minority community shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An elderly man was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Dabgari locality late Wednesday night. A resident of Gulbarg No 3, Yasir, told police that he was returning home from his medicines shop in Dabgari when someone told him his father Mairaj Ahmad, 61, had been shot dead by unidentified people. Yasir said he rushed to hospital where his father body was lying. The attackers fled after committing the crime. The complainant told police the family had no enmity. Social media reports claimed Mairaj Ahmad was from the Ahmadi community.