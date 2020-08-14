Japan-Pakistan friendship hailed

Islamabad : Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has congratulated the Pakistani people on the occasion of the country’s 74th Independence Day, which is marked on August 14th, and reiterated his resolve to work together to further deepen and strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to express our sincere congratulations to the Government and the people of Pakistan on their 74th Independence Day and best wishes for further peace and prosperity in Pakistan. I would also like to appreciate Pakistan’s efforts to maintain stability in this region and its contribution to various UN peace-keeping missions all over the world.