PDMA rehabilitates water schemes in Swat, Buner

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) Khyber Paktunkhwa in collaboration with international donor agency and line departments has successfully rehabilitated/reconstructed 49 number of water supply schemes including water storage tanks; hand pumps/drinking water supply systems in the remote areas and far-flung areas of Swat and Buner districts benefiting about 28000 families.

Under the Relief Department, PDMA-PaRRSA completed 18 drinking water supply schemes in Buner and handed over to the line department. Up to 31 water supply schemes were completed in Swat while work is in progress on eight water supply schemes. In Buner, some small villages lack access to clean water. Women and children typically shoulder the burden of water fetching, facing long and hilly tracks which often leads to only contaminated water sources.

Waseemullah, a resident of Akram Muhallah in Mingora said” This initiative has changed the lives of women and teenage boys/girls. Women and girls of the area used to fetch water for the whole day. Therefore, they could not give proper time to families, house responsibilities and meanwhile the girls were also overburdened due to this responsibility. But after the provision of water pumps, it has ensured the supply of clean drinking water that has reduced the burden of diseases and workload on local women and girls.” S Ali, a resident of Shagai Union Council in Shaidu Shareef, said: “We used to fetch water to our houses from one kilometre and was facing problems especially in hot summers. After installation of this scheme, our water problem has been resolved”.

Imranullah, a resident of Gul Bandai in Buner said: “We are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for providing us with an alternative source. Handling this issue has also reduced tension in the community. The water supply schemes are bringing happiness to the region and portable drinking water to inhabitants’ doorsteps. Thousands of people are directly benefiting from the ongoing water supply scheme while hundreds of people will be indirectly facilitated”.