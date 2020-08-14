close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2020

PML-N says PM inaugurated incomplete BRT

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the incomplete Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project haste.

In a statement, he said various depots, parking plazas, cycle tracks in the BRT were still incomplete, saying the prime minister inaugurated a project after a long delay and that too was incomplete. The PML-N leader posed a question as to why the rulers were in haste and whether the days of the government had been numbered. He said the same rulers had announced subsidy for this BRT project but that was not honoured like several other promises. Ikhtiar Wali Khan said the time had come to unveil the corruption of the rulers.

