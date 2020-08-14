close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2020

Freedom greatest blessing: Sirajul Haq

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2020

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said freedom is one of the greatest blessings of Allah Almighty and the nations who do not value it lose their identity. In a message to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, he said people of Pakistan should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the homeland which came into being after huge struggle and sacrifices by the forefathers of the nation and great Muslim leaders.

Latest News

More From Lahore