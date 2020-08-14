Freedom greatest blessing: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said freedom is one of the greatest blessings of Allah Almighty and the nations who do not value it lose their identity. In a message to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, he said people of Pakistan should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the homeland which came into being after huge struggle and sacrifices by the forefathers of the nation and great Muslim leaders.