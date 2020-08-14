‘Withdrawal of station manager notification routine matter’

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways administration has termed the withdrawal of the notification regarding appointment of Syeda Marzia Zehra as the station manager of Lahore few hours after issuance on the previous day a routine matter.

She was the first female station manager who had come from Pakistan Central Superior Service’s Railways Group, but couldn’t retain her position as Lahore Station Manager for one day, as the union of station masters allegedly opposed her appointment and the PR management withdrew her notification after few hours.

Amir Nisar Chaudhry, Divisional Superintendent Lahore, said her charge was not taken back as a result of any pressure rather it was a matter of routine that posting of any officer could be withdrawn the same day for many reasons.

Dost Ali Laghari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways, said he had no knowledge about the reasons for which her posting was withdrawn. The administration of Pakistan Railways had immediately withdrawn the appointment of Zehra as station manager, after immense pressure of the union, said Rana Shabbir General Secretary Train Drivers Association.

According to him, the station masters association protested the decision of appointing a CSS (Central Superior Services) officer on the seat of station manager. He said the officers serving at the post of Station Master, a Grade16 post, usually promoted to the post of station manager, but after the appointment of a Grade 17 officer at the post, the promotion of the Station Managers would have been stopped.

Her appointment could hinder the promotion of station master to the post of station manager if the CSS officers were directly appointed there, said Rana Shabbir. Qurratul Ain spokesperson to Pakistan Railways termed it matter of routine.