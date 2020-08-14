City turns green and white for I-Day

LAHORE:The city has turned into green and white as everywhere national flags are fluttering, public and private buildings are decorated with buntings and illuminated as the citizens celebrate the Independence Day with traditional zeal and zest.

On the eve of Independence Day, citizens thronged stalls selling national flags, buntings, badges, horns, face masks, hats and caps, T-shirts and other items related to Independence Day. Extreme rush was also witnessed on Akbari Road in Anarkali which is the wholesale markets of such items. Ironically buyers as well as shopkeepers completely ignored Corona SOPs.

On the other hand, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), district administration and other civic bodies completed their preparations vis-à-vis Independence Day. Walled City of Lahore Authority will also hold flag-hoisting ceremony at Delhi Gate at 8:45am. Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari will host the ceremony. To celebrate the occasion, PHA has decided to celebrate independence with enthusiasm. Key steamers have been installed while large sign boards have also been installed in Azadi Chowk, Airport Chowk and Allama Iqbal Town.

The trees along Jail Road, Mall Road, Mian Mir Bridge to Punjab Assembly Hall are decorated; Liberty Roundabout, Central Point Gulberg, Eden Centre Chowk, Jail Road and Greater Iqbal Park have been decorated with Pakistani flags.

The entrances of the parks have been decorated with green and white lights. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that in solidarity with Kashmir, PHA hoisted the flag of Kashmir along with the flag of Pakistan. Pakistani flags will also be hoisted on AK vehicles. Under the Clean and Green Campaign, tree planting will also be carried out across the city in collaboration with Plant for Pakistan. Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organised a cake-cutting ceremony at the company’s head office. Members Provincial Assembly Punjab, Local political leadership of PTI, PHA chairman, Wasa Vice-Chairman, LWMC MD, GM Operations, Head of Communication Department, Turkish contractors along with officials and sanitary workers attended the event. All participants of the event were carrying Pakistani flags.

Furthermore, LWMC held a flag march of operational vehicles and workers raise awareness among public regarding maintaining cleanliness during Independence Day celebrations. Flag march that was started from LWMC head office which was led by LWMC MD and other officials passed through Mall Road, Data Darbar, Azadi Flyover, Bhatti Gate and ended at Faisal Chowk. On the occasion, LWMC MD praised the services of the sanitary workers to make the city clean.

LWMC zero-waste operation continued, he said and appealed to the citizens to take care of the prestige of the flag. Spokesperson for LWMC said that citizens should cooperate with LWMC to maintain cleanliness in the city on the occasion of the Independence Day. In case of filing complaint regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore and social media. Similarly, a number of citizens have decorated their vehicles with national flags and buntings and were ready to come out on the city roads for display.