Imran should have apologised to Shahbaz before opening Peshawar BRT: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have apologised to Shahbaz Sharif before inaugurating Rs126 billion worth of ‘potholes’.

In her response to Imran Khan’s Peshawar Metro inauguration speech, Marriyum said, the Supreme Court had clearly ruled that no government project could carry party flag colours or could be branded in any way with party affiliated identities.

But Imran committed contempt of court by blatantly branding a government-funded project with the PTI flag colours while shamelessly inaugurating an incomplete Peshawar BRT.

She pleaded to the Supreme Court to take notice of this contempt. The former minister said Nawaz and Shahbaz built metros seven years ago while Imran inaugurated incomplete project with glaring flaws.

She said Shahbaz built four metros in four cities, in record time, with record savings for the country. Marriyum slammed the PTI’s hypocrisy by saying that the Imran criticised Lahore Metro but is praising an incomplete disaster Peshawar Metro incurred huge cost. She said why Imran is upset if people of Punjab get an affordable and dignified public transport. She said Imran inaugurated the project he lambasted from the top of the container.