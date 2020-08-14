10 more die from coronavirus, 360 new cases surface in Sindh

Ten more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 360 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,307 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 10,754 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The provincial government has so far conducted 863,329 tests, which have resulted in 125,289 positive cases, which means that 14.5 per cent of those screened are infected, he added. The CM said overall 118,924 patients had defeated the virus, including 952 people who recovered last day.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8 per cent. He said that 4,058 patients are currently under treatment: 3,666 in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 384 at hospitals, while 242 patients are in critical condition, of whom 40 are on life support.

He said that out of the 360 fresh cases, 185 belonged to Karachi: 70 from District South, 52 from District East, 21 from Korangi, 17 from District Central, 14 from Malir and 11 from District West.

Badin has reported 23 new cases, Dadu and Ghotki 12 each, Shikarpur and Thatta 10 each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar eight each, Larkana, Hyderabad and Umerkot seven each, Kashmore, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal three each, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad two each and Tando Mohammad Khan one.