Webinar for female athletes

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said female athletes are important part of sports fraternity and Sports Board Punjab would take every possible measure to help them.

He expressed these views during a webinar titled ‘Managing Hormonal Imbalances in Female Athletes’ on Thursday.

Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen was also present on this occasion. Medical and training experts Dr Nauman Saeed, Dr Nayab Kanwal and exercise physiologist Salman Feroze addressed the online course.

It is worth mentioning that ‘PainRehab Centre’ arranged the free online course for female coaches and players in collaboration with Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

Around 100 female coaches and players from the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the course.

During their lectures, experts highlighted the health issues faced by female athletes in sports. “Our female athletes must understand the functions of hormones and their effects on their performance,” a speaker said.

The experts advised the female athletes on how to control their hormonal imbalances and how to identify hormonal issues during training.