CEO Kwick High Tech & Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

On the auspicious occasions of Independence Day of Pakistan, I extend my warm greetings to all the countrymen and women. 14th August reminds us of the heroic struggle and firm resolve of our illustrious predecessors who relentlessly pursued their sole objectivity of achieving a separate homeland. Many hardships came their way, but rendering supreme sacrifices, they never flinched and ultimately reached their final destination of achieving a separate homeland.

Kwick High Tech & Solutions Limited is Pakistan’s leading Telecommunication solution provider company. We have provided diversified assortment solutions in SIM Manufacturing, and embedded devices manufacturing, we have delivered complete front and back end solutions along with value-added.

Kwick High Tech & Solutions (Pvt) Ltd have developed elucidation for the e-Commerce & Mobile Banking by introducing biometric solutions. We have developed desktop and Android-based solutions for the banking industry. This solution shall help in reducing the risk factor as all the transactions and Account opening processes shall be filtered through biometrics, which shall be harmonized with the national database. It’s a comprehensive solution for the complete banking operations, which includes counter and non-counter transactions.

Kwick High Tech also specialises in cyber security, telecommunication, security surveillance, software/equipment using the best solutions to value its customers. Our company provides cutting edge software solutions with its hardware technologies. We also cater to effective and efficient solutions for a successful future. Kwick High Tech has developed IoT solutions; those will make everything from streetlights to seaports “smart” and would allow machine to machine (M2M) communications. It will be built on the cloud and networks of data-gathering sensors. Providing secure communications between devices in this IoT age is critical to the long-term success of a service provider’s business and reputation. Our Software is highly encrypted, which gives protection against any sort of hacks, cyber-attack, and hijack.

Our company is ISO9001, ISO14001, ITIL 20000, ITIL 27001, and CMMI Level II certified.