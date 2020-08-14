Dangerous playbook

Private schools demand to be opened and so do universities and colleges across the country by September 15. And so far, it seems that they will be opened. Students stuffed together in small rooms will become instant carriers for the virus as they mingle among themselves. And we’ve all seen how 'spacious' classrooms really are. Already, markets and restaurants have opened completely with people walking around in close contact without masks. But Pakistan isn’t the only country which is pretending that there is no virus. Simply look at the United States in which Trump has been calling the virus, like he calls most things, fake. And the opening of school there has led to a surge in the number of reported cases. More than that, President Trump also insists that college football be continued as athletes have worked very hard. All this makes you wonder: is Imran Khan secretly playing by the Trump playbook? First by denying the seriousness of the pandemic and then by pushing the country to reopen.

Zoha Fatima

Islamabad