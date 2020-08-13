Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander to open from Aug 17

SUKKUR: The shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar would reopen from August 17 under the prescribed Covid-19 SOPs. The shrine was closed from March 14, 2020 after outspread of Covid-19 throughout Sindh and now the authorities have decided to reopen the shrine. It was decided on Wednesday in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (retd) Fareed-ud-din Mustafa and after reviewing the prevalence of coronavirus, authorities had lifted the lockdown and ordered to reopen the shrine. It was also decided that the Auqaf Department would provide face masks to all the devotees along with sanitising dispensers. The Rangers would be deployed at the shrine to implement the SOPs and for the security of pilgrims. It would remain open till sunset and only 50 visitors would be allowed to enter the main hall at a time.

The shrine would be closed from 12:00pm to 1:00pm every day for cleansing and disinfecting the premises. While the Sufi dance 'Dhammal' would only be allowed to 25 individuals for 15 minutes. PPP MNA Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto said the local market around the shrine would also open while strictly observing the Covid-19 SOPS.