close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 13, 2020

NCHD aims at enlarging scope of effective provision of social services

National

A
APP
August 13, 2020

Islamabad: With nationwide network of 101 Human Development Support Units, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) aims at enlarging the scale and scope of the efforts made by the government in ensuring the effective provision of social services.

An official told APP on Wednesday that NCHD identifies and consequently presents innovative and cost effective solutions to fill implementation gaps, building the capacities of the involved institutions and stakeholders to effectively address the issues hampering the process. “Through extensive training programmes and capacity building workshops which cater to all the stakeholders involved in the process, NCHD helps ensure a lasting impact,” he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan