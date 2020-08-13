Men may be ‘insulted’ by Joe Biden picking woman as VP: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said that some men may feel “insulted” by his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s committment to choose a woman as his vice presidential candidate.

“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview. “Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine,” Trump said. Trump called Kamala Harris the “most horrible” member of the US Senate and said he was “surprised” Joe Biden had picked her as his vice presidential candidate. Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket. He is expected to announce his choice this week.

Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates — Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 — and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the presidency either. In the radio interview, Trump praised his own vice president, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “people don’t vote for the vice president, they really don’t.” “You can pick a George Washington to be a vice president. Let’s pick up Abraham Lincoln, coming back from the dead. They just don’t seem to vote for the vice president.”