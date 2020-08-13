Concern over govt decision to remove PCTB MD

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami expressed concern over the Punjab govt decision to remove the Punjab Textbook Board Managing Director Rai Manzoor Hussain who had banned 100 textbooks containing blasphemous and objectionable material. In a statement, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch and Farid Paracha said the Punjab government’s decision to remove Rai Mazoor Hussain was incomprehensible since he had banned 100 textbooks especially those which had been amended by inserting blasphemous material at the behest of foreign lobbies. They said his removal had conveyed a message that the govt would not allow promoting of Islamic values in country. They demanded the govt restore the officer to his position