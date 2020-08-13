Artistes perform on national anthem

LAHORE:Teachers and talented young artistes of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts performed on the national anthem and paid homage to its composers.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said freedom is a great blessing and its protection is the duty of ever one. She said Alhamra has proved itself to be one of the foremost literary and cultural institutions of the country by remembering those who gave great gift to the nation in the form of the national anthem. Information Officer, LAC, Samreen Bukhari said it should be noted that the teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts work hard to perform on the national anthem.