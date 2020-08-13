350,000 farmers get subsidy on fertilizers

LAHORE:The Punjab government under Smart Subsidy programme is providing subsidy on Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers and seeds of wheat, cotton, rice, sunflower, canola, moong, sesame, etc.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture Department, funds for these products were available for these schemes. However, due to significant rise of demands of any specific product, the shortage of funds was observed and that was timely mitigated. Monitoring of subsidy programmes has been made wherein farmers having land record computerised were paid promptly and the remaining will be paid soon after passing through the subsidy process. A total of 350,000 farmers of Punjab obtained fertilizers subsidy and 100,000 farmers benefitted from the seeds subsidy during FY 2019-20 through the e-voucher based smart subsidy scheme. In this regard, 2089 million disbursed in FY 2019-20 through e voucher under fertilizer cotton seed, oil seed and chikpea and lentil seed. The spokesman said DG (Ext & AR) has issued instruction to Director & Deputy Director (Ext) to complete verification of e-vouchers at the earliest.