Woman who killed her children before committing suicide laid to rest

A woman and her children, who killed herself after killing her three minor children, were laid to rest on Wednesday. The funeral prayers were offered in a mosque near their residence which was attended by a large number of people. They were buried in the Steel Town graveyard.

A woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan after poisoning her thee minor children in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Tuesday, according to the Steel Town police station. The bodies were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police said they found the body of the woman, Asma, hanging from a ceiling fan while her children’s bodies were laying on the bed. Asma’s husband was a bank officer and the couple used to fight with each other frequently. When the incident occurred, her husband was out of the city and found the bodies at his house upon his arrival home. The children were identified as eight-year-old Javeria, Alisha, 5, and three-year-old Baqir.

The woman’s husband Ali told the police that he often had family dispute with his wife and he did not have any contact with his wife since he left home on August 7. The bodies were around three to four days old.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the door of the house was locked from inside while the woman’s husband did not complaint of any missing stuff from the house, adding that it seemed that the woman first killed her children and then killed herself. The police were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of the deaths. The officer said that the police were also trying to obtain CCTV footage from cameras installed at the nearby houses to get help in probing the case.