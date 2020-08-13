Bismah wants domestic cricket to start

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has said that due to lack of international events, there is a need to focus on domestic cricket.

“I miss cricket a lot and now it has become difficult to stay at home,” she said in a video message on Wednesday.

Bismah said that she is disappointed with the postponement of the qualifying round and then the World Cup. “I am hopeful that the situation will return to normal soon and activities will start and I wish it would happen soon,” she said. “Since there are no international events, now we have to focus on domestic cricket,” she said.