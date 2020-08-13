NAB and the media

This refers to the editorial, ‘Media, NAB and democracy’ (August 12). A very valid question about democracy being intolerant in the case of the media has been raised; but in Pakistan democracy has been used as a tool to come into power; it is never practised and is turned into the worst dictatorship where the rule of rulers prevail. The entire burden of giving justice has been left at the discretion of courts, but they are slow and expensive.

In a corruption ridden society we are all in favour of accountability but it cannot be selective, otherwise it loses its credibility as observed by the apex court. It is the media that has helped the government expose mega and minor corruption cases that resulted in the recovery of billions of rupees. The media does not deserve such treatment by NAB. to create fear can never succeed and shall prove to be counterproductive.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi