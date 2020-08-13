107 projects approved to boost sports and tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) on Wednesday approved 107 projects pertaining to promotion of culture, sports and tourism in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir chaired the meeting.

The projects, which would be completed at a cost of Rs748 million, would provide over 1,000 culture, sports and tourism facilities to the people, including revival of Kalash culture, construction of tourist resorts at scenic spots, establishment of sports city and indoor sports facilities for women in the province. Under 1000 Playing Facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project including promotion, preservation and development of Kalash Culture programme would cost Rs97 million, establishment of female indoor sports facilities Rs99 million, establishment of Sports City Rs20 million and development of Gabeen and Sulatan valleys as tourist resort cost Rs31.30 million. Through instant 107 sub-components, different sports facilities i-e, development/construction of playgrounds and badminton hall would be established. Main objective of the umbrella scheme is to provide basic playing facilities to the youth of the province at the gross root level. The chair directed the Department of Sports to avoid duplication as similar nature umbrella schemes are part of the sports development portfolio. He also directed the Director General Sports to ensure the availability of Land record (Fard, Deed etc.) and also NOC from the institutes i.e. Schools, Colleges, Universities and other Govt. Institutes that the general public will be allowed to use the facilities during specified times.