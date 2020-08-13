Outlaw killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: An outlaw was killed in an encounter at Abakhel village on Wednesday, officials said.The police acting on a tip-off raided a house in Abakhel village, they said, adding, the outlaw opened fire on the police.In retaliation, they said, an outlaw identified as Iqbal was killed and two other outlaws Walu and Zikriya escaped the scene. The outlaw was wanted by the police in cases of nefarious nature. The police shifted the body to the City Hospital in Lakki.