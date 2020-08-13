Sons seek arrest of father’s killers

LANDIKOTAL: Sons of Wali Muhammad Afridi, who was shot dead almost three months ago in Landikotal, on Wednesday demanded the police high-ups to probe the murder and arrest the killers.

Ali Muhammad, Ali Sher and Muhammad Zahid told a press conference on Wednesday that unknown motorcyclists shot dead their father Wali Muhammad Afridi on main Peshawar-Landikotal highway when he was on his way home three months ago.

They said that an FIR had been filed against unknown gunmen but no progress made so far to identify and arrest the killers. They complained that they visited the Landikotal Police Station several times but the station house officer and his other staff paid no attention to their case. They said a motorcycle used in the incident was in the police custody but they failed to lay hands on the culprits.

They demanded the inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and district police officer of Khyber to provide them justice.