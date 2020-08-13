Prayer leader, three others arrested on murder charge

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested a prayer leader and three others from a mosque in Rashid Garhi after a young student was allegedly killed and was being laid to rest secretly.

Police officials said they were informed that a 13-year old Afghan student Muslihuddin , who was studying in a seminary in Dir Colony and living in a mosque in Rashid Garhi along with his three relatives, was killed and the prayer leader of the mosque Qari Bismillah along with cousins of the deceased were planning to shift the body.

Police officials said they conducted a raid and recovered the body of the deceased that was sent for postmortem.

The cops arrested Qari Bismillah and three cousins of the deceased including one Qudratullah.

An investigation is underway to find as to who and why the boy was killed.The officials suspected a cousin of the deceased might be having some dispute with the boy but they were investigating the case from all angles.

Court orders halt to work on road

A local court has ordered a halt to construction work on a road after a citizen complained that the land being used for the purpose was owned by him.

Civil Judge Rabia Yousaf issued the orders after hearing an application of contempt of court filed by a citizen, Abdus Sattar.

The applicant had stated that a road was being constructed in the Khyber Killay on the land, which was owned by him.The citizen claimed that a court had earlier declared the land as his property and the decision was still binding.

The applicant alleged that Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar had ordered a contractor, Abdul Qahar, to put gravel on the land in question and construct a road there, which, he said, was an illegal act.

Abdus Sattar said he had moved a court, which on July 29, last month had ordered that he should not be deprived of his land and it had asked the assistant commissioner to comply with the court order.

The applicant said despite the court order, the protection wall that he had constructed on his land had been demolished under the alleged instructions from the assistant commissioner and she had asked the contractor to construct the road there, which, he argued, was a contempt of court.

The court ordered the bailiff and the station house officer of Sarband to take action and ensure compliance with the court order and stop work on the road construction.

Man’s killing in police raid triggers protest

A large number of people staged a protest outside the Hashtnagri Police Station after a man allegedly died during a raid on his house.

Some of them also attacked the main gate and CCTV cameras of the police station.

Officials, however, said the accused was wanted for selling drugs and the cops, including policewomen, conducted the raid under the law.

The officials said no shot was fired but the deceased jumped from the rooftop and died.

Locals chanting slogans gathered outside the Hashtnagri Police Station. They said that one Shakil was killed by the police during a raid. They asked for action against the erring cops.

“The deceased tried to flee and land in the adjacent house by jumping there when the police arrived. He tried to hang with the ceiling, but it fell down and instead of landing on the 2nd floor he fell to the ground floor and died. The SHO Hashtnagri raided his house after registering in daily dairy of Faqeerabad along with lady constables,” said SP City Waqar Kharal.

He added the ex-councillor was the witness that police didn’t enter the house of the deceased. He said an inquiry has been started.