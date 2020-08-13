‘Rural-Urban Monsoon Plantation’ drive concludes in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: ‘Rural Urban Monsoon Plantation’ drive concluded in Razmak tehsil of North Waziristan.

The event was organised by the district administration and the district Forest department in collaboration with the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) under the European Union-funded and KFW financed.

The “Aid to uprooted people of Pakistan” project was part of the “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative of the Government of Pakistan, which was aligned with the “Need Based Social Mobilisation.”

Minister for Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The deputy commissioner North Waziristan, additional deputy commissioner, divisional forest officer, assistant commissioner Razmak and district education officer North Waziristan were also present.

The plantation drive was simultaneously commenced in six tehsils of the district in which over 100,000 saplings were planted, 30,000 of which were planted through the social capital of SRSP.

Iqbal Wazir lauded the community as well as the district administration and SRSP for making the plantation drive a success.

While talking to community members, the additional deputy commissioner highlighted that under the Billion Tree Tsunami project, the district was given a target of planting more than 100,000 saplings, which were successfully executed.

He appreciated the role of SRSP in extending support to district administration in achieving the clean and green Pakistan’s targets by mobilising their community organizations to plant thousands of saplings.

Highlighting the importance of plantation, the divisional forest officer said that the project would help curb the effects of climate change and create hundreds of jobs in North Waziristan, giving a boost to tourism and the hotel industry.

He said the trees would add to the beauty of the district.

Aid to Uprooted People in Pakistan intends to benefit over 120,000 beneficiaries in the Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, South and North Waziristan through social mobilization, community physical infrastructure and livelihood skill development.

The project aims to bridge the people of the target areas with the service delivery units of the government to enhance their linkages and support the government in implementing its development programmes through the communities.