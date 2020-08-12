Recommendations for cotton growers

MULTAN: The second meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group has recommended the growers to visit their fields regularly and monitor the crop situation particularly pest attack. The moot was held at Multan Central Cotton Research Institute which was chaired by Punjab Additional Secretary Task Force Rana Ali Arshad here on Tuesday. The meeting recommended the growers to visit their fields twice a week and consult with the Agriculture Department in case the pest attack was observed. The meeting also reviewed the availability of pesticides and operation against spurious pesticides in the province. The meeting also reviewed availability of fertilisers at government fixed prices, frequent provision of electricity for agriculture tube-wells and the availability of irrigation water and the meeting recommended tight monitoring of prices, standards of fertilisers and pesticides. Rana Ali Arshad said that a crackdown on substandard pesticides was continuing and the Agriculture Department had recovered 54,754kg substandard pesticides in the last eight months of 2020 and handed it over to the police.