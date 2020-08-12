Arms smuggling bid foiled, 2 held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police foiled a bid to smuggle weapons and arrested two alleged smugglers during action on Indus Highway on Tuesday.

Also, the police seized a huge cache of arms, wireless sets, telescopes and other gadgets from the smugglers. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Saddar Circle, Sanobar Shah, told the media that the cops of Jarma Police Station took action on intelligence-based information. He said that a police party, headed by Station House Officer Irfan Khan barricaded the road near Muslimabad checkpost and started checking the vehicles to apprehend the gunrunners. He said that the police recovered sophisticated weapons, cartridges and communication tools, including wireless sets, telescopes and other gadgets, from a car (AC-7376) during checking. He said that two accused identified as Bashir Ahmad and Abdul Aleem, residents of Balochistan were arrested and their vehicle was impounded. The Jarma police have registered a case and started investigation.