PTI’s slogan of ‘change’ proved fake: Muqam

BANNU: The provincial chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Amir Muqam, said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s slogan of ‘change’ proved fake as its government had now no policy to give relief to the poor masses.

Talking to PML-N delegations from Bannu and North Waziristan, which visited Mansehra to offer condolences to the party leader on the death of his sister, he said that the time had come to get rid of the incompetent rulers to save the country and nation from the further devastation.

Zahid Khan Mandan and Liaqat Ali Khan led their respective delegations. Amir Muqam said that politically inexperienced people had been ruling the country for the last two years. He said that there were people in the government who had earned heavily from petrol, medicines, sugar and flour businesses.

The PML-N leader said that there was nothing to the credit of the PTI government as far as the welfare of the masses was concerned. He said the present government was taking the credit for the uplift projects, which were launched by the PML-N last government. He said those who had claimed to bring about a change in the lives of the people in 90 days, had failed to effect a change even in two years of their rule.