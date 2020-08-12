I made Imran Khan PM: Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad says he was the driving force for Imran Khan in cricket.

In an interview on his YouTube channel Tuesday, the former Pakistan captain said actually he was the captain of Imran Khan. He said he will join politics and tell people what is real politics? He explained that after joining politics he will call a spade a spade.

Javed Miandad, a member of the World Cup winning team in 1992, said he made Imran Khan the prime minister, but it seems he has lost his way. He said Imran Khan is not running the country properly and the appointments in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are also questionable.

He said Imran Khan has deprived players of their jobs. He said the people of Pakistan are very capable, and there is no need to run the Affairs of Pakistan cricket by bringing people from abroad. He alleged that ignorant people are running the affairs of PCB. He said who will catch the foreigners if they escaped after doing corruption in the PCB.

Javed Miandad also said that the treatment of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was not right. He praised the Pakistan Army for keeping the country united.