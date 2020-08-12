ANP submits motion against power cut

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the unscheduled and hours-long power suspension in Buner district.

ANP provincial general secretary and lawmaker from Buner district, Sardar Hussain Babak, submitted the motion at the secretariat of the KP Assembly. He criticised the hours-long power outages in the district, stating that Khadokhel, Chamla and Amazai areas were without electricity for the last one month. He said that the people had no other options but to stage protests for their rights. The ANP lawmaker demanded establishment of a new feeder in the area, adding that Pesco and administration was responsible for removing the hurdles in the establishment of the feeder. He also warned of staging a sit-in against the unjust power suspension in his area.