Man wants son recruited in Irrigation Dept

A retired government employee belonging to Buner district on Tuesday said that his son qualified the test and interview for a job in the Irrigation Department, but the authorities concerned recruited an underserving person.

The elderly Hasanzada staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club in an effort to draw the attention of the government functionaries towards his demand. He said he had been protesting for the last four years, asking the authorities to provide him justice, but to no avail.

Carrying a banner inscribed with his demand, he said his son Ikramullah had qualified the test and interview for a post in the Irrigation Department but the then provincial minister appointed another person hailing from Swat. Presenting recommendation letters of the elected representatives, he said the chief minister had also recommended his son, but he could not get the job.

Hasanzada said the deputy commissioner, officials and leaders from various political parties had also acknowledged that it was the right of his son to be recruited.