Police to devise plan for August 14

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan has directed Operational and traffic police to devise joint traffic plan for Independence Day and ensure convenience to people.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Security & Traffic) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki to prepare a joint traffic plan and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked to ban entry of unnecessary vehicles and irrelevant persons in Red Zone during night at August 13 and for the whole day of August 14. He directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements and smooth traffic flow on August 14 and strict action to be taken against those involved in road stunts like one-wheeling and car racing .

He directed for extra deployment at shopping malls, markets and depute special squads to ensure smooth traffic flow besides safety to people. Aamir Zulfiqar khan asked to conduct strict checking in the city and effective patrolling measures to be made. He said that fire-cracking and upheaval would not be allowed on this occasion and strict legal action to be made against those involved in such activities.

Islamabad police chief has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and demonstrate attitude as responsible citizens. He also directed all wings of Islamabad police to ensure complete coordination on the occasion as it is their top priority to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.