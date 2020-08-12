PAL’s I-Day celebrations

Islamabad : Literature and journalism are closely related. The fiction and poetry written about Tehreek-e-Pakistan reached the common people only through newspapers. At that time, newspaper editors were mostly writers, due to which literature has flourished.

Mahmood Sham expressed these views while presiding over a discussion programme on ‘Role of Journalism in Tehreek-e-Pakistan,’ here Tuesday. The event was arranged in connection with the weekly Independence Day celebrations organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Intellectuals and journalists from all languages of Pakistan Mujahid Barelvi, Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Qasim Naseem, Amjad Ali Khadim and Shahida Sardar spoke on the occasion.

The Chairman of PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that in the beginning, newspapers and magazines regarding Tehreek-e-Pakistan played an important role in creating awareness in the nation as well as paving the way for the War of Independence. “The language and rhetoric of these newspapers aroused the spirit of the War of Independence against the British,” he said.

Mahmood Sham emphasized the need to prepare articles on Pakistan, utilizing new technologies, so that they can reach the new generation in the shortest possible time.

Mujahid Barelvi expressed that journalism cannot be seen in isolation of democratic movements. Dr. Ayub Sheikh referred to publication of literature on Pakistan in Sindhi newspapers.