SBP complaint

I visited the State Bank in Islamabad recently to claim a prize for my prize bond, and noted the bank's poor performance. First of all, there is no proper parking facility for visitors who have to park their cars in green belts laden with mud due to the monsoon season. Second, the facilities for senior citizens have been withdrawn. Now they are treated like everybody else. Third, multiple visits to the SBP are required if you need a certificate pertaining to deduction of tax from prize money. This is particularly difficult for senior citizens; the said certificate can easily be emailed to the customer.

If the State Bank can improve its services with regard to the above points, it would be most appreciated. On top of all this, there is no provision in the Citizens Portal to launch a complaint against the services of the State Bank. Why this omission?

P S Ahmed

Islamabad