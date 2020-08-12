close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

Vehicles can be registered on CNIC number

Karachi

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday announced a new provision by which citizens can registered vehicles on their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers.

According to the department’s spokesman, the excise and taxation minister has introduced the facility under which any person can get information about vehicles registered on their ID card number from www.excise.gos.pk. He said the facility would be provided soon via SMS too. “Facilitating the people is our top priority,” he added.

