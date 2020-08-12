Vehicles can be registered on CNIC number

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday announced a new provision by which citizens can registered vehicles on their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers.

According to the department’s spokesman, the excise and taxation minister has introduced the facility under which any person can get information about vehicles registered on their ID card number from www.excise.gos.pk. He said the facility would be provided soon via SMS too. “Facilitating the people is our top priority,” he added.