Tue Aug 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

Sit-in against water shortage in Islamabad

National

ISLAMABAD: The residents and traders community on Sunday staged sit-in against water shortage in various sectors of the federal capital. The sit-in led by Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President Markazi Tanzeem Tajran and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Mian Muhammad Ramzan was participated by a large number of citizens coming from across Islamabad.

