PA passes resolution on Quaid’s Aug 11 speech

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution that demanded inclusion of August 11, 1947 speech of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah in the academic syllabus. The resolution was moved by PMLN MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu who stated that the speech of the founder of the nation delivered on August 11, 1947 should be made part of syllabus on the Youm-e-Aqliyat (Minority Day) being observed on August 11. Earlier, Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari responded to queries related to his department in the question hour session. Mian Shafi speaking on the floor of the House stated that after deliberations for 14 months and opinions of all parties, the Tahauffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly. After the question hour, the government and opposition members Maulana Mohammad Ilyas Chinioti, Mian Jamil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Basima Chaudhry and Khadeeja Omar Farooqui expressed their views in support of the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam bill. On this occasion Maulana Mohammad Ilyas Chinioti said that he was a member of the special committee in which the bill came under discussion. This bill was deliberated for 14 months, all parties put forth their opinions and all aspects of it were deliberated, afterwards it was unanimously approved by the assembly. Now no further discussion on it is needed, he added. Panel of Chairmen Member Mian Shafi Mohammad said the bill has unanimously been approved by the Punjab Assembly Special Committee, the assembly itself and the provincial cabinet. If any more amendments come in this regard, the assembly would deliberate on these. The House was later prorogued.