‘Local govt dept services to be digitised’

LAHORE:In a paradigm shift many services provided by the local government department Punjab will be digitised phase wise. Pilot project of e-tendering and e-auction will be started from Lahore next month.

This development was reviewed in a meeting of Secretary Local Government & Community Development Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Mansoor, held here on Monday. Special Secretary Local Government Babar Aman Babar and Director General (IT) PITB Sajid Latif were also present during the meeting.