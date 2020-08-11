Medical college opens

LAHORE:Inaugural ceremony of Cantonment Board Medical College, Lahore by Major General Syed Hasnat Aamir Gillani, DG Military Lands and Cantonments Department, was held here Monday which was largely attended by medical professionals and experts. According to a press release, he congratulated the team of cantonment board Lahore who under the mentorship of their director completed it in minimum possible time. He commended the efforts of the management to materialise the dream despite all hiccups especially COVID-19 situation. He said the project was completed in minimum possible time which showed professional commitment and devotion of the team towards a cause.

He said that medical profession required more attention and especially in these testing times we need to enhance the professional capabilities of our medical professionals to counter the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the lives of our people. He said the role played by healthcare professionals in the recent times was a historic one and had been acknowledged at all levels. He expressed the hope that this institution would be counted among the best medical colleges of Pakistan.