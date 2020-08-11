MQM-P, PTI, PPP want to extend local govts: JI leader

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) want to extend the tenure of the current local governments by one year but the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will strongly oppose this.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this in a statement issued on Monday. He added that the party would hold a convention for local bodies at the Idara Noor-e-Haq. The JI leader said the last heavy rainfall exposed all the claims made by the federal and provincial governments regarding their development works in Karachi.

He added that the MQM-P, PPP and PTI had failed the people of Karachi who now wanted a change. It may be noted that the tenure of the local bodies in Sindh is going to end by August 30.