Gold prices down Rs3,000/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs3,000/tola on Monday after a long positive streak. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs129,000/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs2,572 to Rs110,597. In the international market, gold rates dropped $24/ounce to $2,030/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market. Silver prices also decreased in the market. Price of one tola silver reduced Rs40 to Rs1,670/tola, while 10 grams price dropped Rs34.29 to Rs1,431.